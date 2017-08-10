Make a Difference as A Hospice Volunteer

Care Dimensions, formerly Hospice of the North Shore & Greater Boston, will hold training classes for those interested in becoming direct patient service volunteers for the nonprofit organization. The seven-week training program will be held on Fridays, beginning September 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, and will run through November 3. Classes will be held at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers. For more information or to register, contact Fran Clements, volunteer coordinator, at (978) 750-9349 or FClements@caredimensions.org.

If working with patients and their families is not the right fit for you, there are a variety of other important ways you can contribute, such as providing administrative office support or assisting with fundraising events.