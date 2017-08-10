Nate Bryant Named Chief of Staff at Salem State University

Nate Bryant, EdD, of Salem, has been named chief of staff to Salem State University President John Keenan. Bryant’s role was effective August 7, 2017. Keenan began his service as Salem State’s 14th president on August 6.

Bryant is a two-time Salem State alumnus with 30 years of service to the university. Until recently, he had held the role of assistant dean of the university’s Center for Academic Excellence for nine years. Prior to that, Bryant served as assistant dean of students for the office of student life, overseeing undergraduate admissions, financial aid and multicultural affairs.

Among his extensive service to the university, Bryant recently co-led on-campus fundraising efforts for the university’s first ever comprehensive fundraising campaign, helping to achieve an astounding 94 percent participation rate among faculty and staff. He also served as co-chair of the collaboration committee, leading Salem State’s strategic planning efforts.

“Nate is a proud alumnus whose decades of service to the institution have made an immeasurable difference for students,” said Keenan. “A proven leader both on and off campus, Nate is another great example of all that our graduates go on to achieve. With his years as an active community member and past experience on the Salem School Committee, Nate will play a major role in our many collaborations with the region. He also exemplifies our university’s commitment to civic engagement.”

“Giving back to an institution that provided me with countless opportunities as an undergraduate and graduate student has been a true privilege,” said Bryant. “This new role will give me a unique opportunity to ensure the success of our students as they enter the workforce and become community leaders themselves. Salem State is fortunate to have the commitment and talent of faculty and staff, alumni, donors, community partners and countless others who believe in the university’s mission. I’m excited about what we’ll all continue to achieve together.”

Bryant is a long-time resident of Salem, attending Salem State University to receive his bachelor’s in business administration in 1987 and a master’s in education in 1993. He received his doctorate in higher education in 2016 from the University of Massachusetts – Boston. He has served the Salem community in various capacities, including service on the Salem School Committee, the Salem Police Department Organizational Review, and the boards of the Salem Education Foundation, New Liberty Charter School (formerly Salem Community Charter School), and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem.

As chief of staff, Bryant will play a key role in the strategic direction of the university while managing the president’s office staff and overseeing its day-to-day operations.