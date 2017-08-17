Obituaries 08-15-2017

Lillian Hally

Of Florida, formerly of Lynn

Lillian (Trefry) Hally of Barefoot Bay, FL, formerly of Lynn and Georgetown died peacefully on July 18. She was 78 years old.

Lillian was born in Saugus,,raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from English High School. She worked for the Georgetown and Boxford school systems as a bus driver for several years, loving her position and kids. Her hobbies included traveling around the country and doting on her grandchildren and dogs, Joshua and Sarah.

The beloved wife of the late Eugene C. Hally, she was the devoted mother of Peter Bjornholm and wife his wife, Maria, David Bjornholm and Karen Johnston and her husband, Randy; loving Nana to Daniel, Benjamin and Abigail Johnston and is also survived by her brother Fred and his wife, Pat and by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Lillian’s life on Sunday, August 27 at 12 noon at Building E Hall in Barefoot Bay, Florida .In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lillian’s name to Hospice of Saint Francis Inc. 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville FL 32780 or their own local non-profit Hospice facility.