Several members of the Lynn Police and Fire Departments gathered to take part in a generous donation for First Responders – made possible by the Lynn G.E. Employees Good Neighbor Fund. Janet Melanson, second in, far right, Secretary of the Lynn G.E. Employees Good Neighbor Fund, helped to arrange the donation of boxes filled with Trouble the Dog plush toys and children’s books through The Kennek Foundation. The donation will help First Responders to provide comfort to children in crisis. Sheila Duncan, (farthest right) Founder of The Kennek Foundation, helped to deliver the Trouble the Dog plush toys for police officers and firefighters to use as a resource in providing comfort to children in the event of an accident, fire or other emergency. Participating in the donation are L to R: Lt. Kevin Wilkins, Firefighter Ian Gauslin, Firefighter Pat O’Sullivan, Captain Joe Zukas, Firefighter Brian McManus, Firefighter Paul Tucker, Firefighter Bob Rotondo, Lt. Kevin Downey, Officer Taylor Kulakowski, Officer John Clem, Officer John Mackin, Officer Ray Therrien, Janet Melanson, Lynn G.E. Employees Good Neighbor Fund, and Sheila Duncan.