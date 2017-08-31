Mayor Kennedy Welcomes Market Basket to Lynn

By Cary Shuman

Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy welcomed Market Basket to Lynn during a visit to the store Wednesday morning in advance of the official grand opening ceremonies that are set for Saturday at 8 a.m.

The store’s arrival represents another triumph for the Kennedy administration and the city’s Economic Development and Industrial Corp., led by executive director James Cowdell.

“This has been six long years in the making,” said Kennedy. “There were times when I never thought I would see the day that the doors actually opened but here we are and I couldn’t be more excited. It was a long time to get GE to finally come to the table and relinquish this property on which the Market Basket now sits.”

Kennedy praised Market Basket officials for their professionalism and cooperation leading up to the opening of the new store.

“The executives and the team have been a pleasure to work with,” said Kennedy. “I’m looking forward to getting to know their local management team as well.”

DeMoulas Super Markets, under the leadership of President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Market Basket is one of the most respected names in the supermarket industry. The store is known for its always neatly and fully stacked shelves, wide selection of brands (including its own Market Basket items), and most importantly, the superior customer service and hospitality from its store associates.

During her visit, Kennedy also toured the Market’s Café that will be serving bagels, muffins, coffee and many other items inside the store.

Of note, the new Market Basket will have 381 employees, 86 per cent of whom are Lynn residents.

“That was a promise that Market Basket made to us throughout the planning and construction and they have held to that promise and I couldn’t be more pleased,” said Kennedy.

Assistant Store Director Steve Rostosky said the store is ready for opening day.

“We’re all set for Saturday – I can’t wait. We look forward to a nice, long relationship here and getting involved in the community and supporting local groups.”

Joe Schmidt, supervisor of operations, warmly greeted Kennedy and Chief of Staff John Krol at the store.

“We’re excited about opening the doors here in Lynn on Saturday,” said Schmidt. “This project goes to show what can happen when a business works well with the community and certainly the mayor and her team and the entire development team have been a pleasure to work with here. We’re just pleased to have so many new associates from Lynn that are joining our team.”