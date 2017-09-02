NSCC & YMCA of Metro North Partner for Student/Staff Healthy Living

Students and staff at North Shore Community College can benefit from a new partnership between the college and the YMCA of Metro North that will offer a greatly discounted, four-month semester-based membership to NSCC students and employees.

Students must sign up at http://www.northshore.edu/ymca and employees can find out more by contacting college Human Resources. The Enrollment Period is August 7 – September 12, 2017. Cost is $55 for a 15-week membership.

“We are excited about this new partnership that will offer our students and staff access to healthy living options. This is particularly important given that we do not have any physical activity space on our Danvers campus and limited program time in our Lynn gym, which is often has to double for meeting or event space,” said Dr. Patricia A. Gentile, NSCC President.

This YMCA Metro North membership includes: full access to all YMCA of Metro North branches including the Lynn YMCA, Torigian Family YMCA (Peabody), Saugus Family YMCA and Melrose Family YMCA; access to over 100 free group exercise classes offered weekly throughout Metro North locations; access to all gymnasiums and indoor pools throughout Metro North locations; priority registration and preferred pricing offered to all members on paid programming and classes; and access to all Ys across New England! Some restrictions may apply. Please contact your YMCA for more information.

“The YMCA of Metro North is proud to partner with North Shore Community College. The Y is focused on YOUTH DEVELOPMENT, HEALTHY LIVING and SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. All three of these focus areas align nicely with those of an academic setting such as NSCC. This partnership, our first with a college, will support students and their families and ultimately lead to a healthier, more productive and energized student body,” said Kathleen Walsh, YMCA of Metro North COO.

For more information about the NSCC/YMCA partnership, contact Dennis Hicks, Director of Student Engagement, at dhicks@northshore.edu.