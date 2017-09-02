Revere Hoop Star Pamela Gonzalez Transfers to St. Mary’s High School

By Cary Shuman

Revere High girls basketball standout Pamela Gonzalez has transferred to St. Mary’s High School for the 2017-18 academic year.

Considered one of the state’s best all-around players, Gonzalez will be eligible to play for the St. Mary’s team this winter.

Gonzalez, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, has been instrumental in Revere’s run to three consecutive Northeastern Conference championships. She was one of Revere’s leading scorers and its top defender, usually drawing the assignment of covering the opposing team’s best offensive player.

“We’re looking for students of all different specialties and Pam happens to be a great student-athlete and we’re looking forward to having her at our school and on our basketball team,” said St. Mary’s head coach Newhall, who is also the director of athletics.

Gonzalez was a three-year starter and two-time Northeastern Conference All-Star for Revere. Last winter, Gonzalez helped head coach Lianne O’Hara’s team win its first 18 games of the season and soar to the No. 1 ranking in Massachusetts.

Revere and St. Mary’s have played against each other four times in the past three seasons. Revere won the most recent matchup last December when Tatiana Iacoviello hit a buzzer-beater at the Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium in Lynn. The two schools are not scheduled to meet this season.