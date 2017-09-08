East Boston Savings Bank Warms Up for the 12th Annual 5K Bay Run/Walk

East Boston Savings Bank (EBSB) announced that its twelfth annual 5K Bay Run/Walk will take place Sunday, October 1st. Adults and children of all ages and from all communities in Greater Boston are invited to run or walk the flat, scenic course, overlooking Dorchester Bay and Carson Beach. The 5K Bay Run/Walk begins at 9:00 am from DCR’s Day Boulevard at 165 Day Boulevard and heads out toward Castle Island, before looping back to the start/finish line.

The event also includes an awards ceremony (scheduled for 10:30a.m.) where $250 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top overall male and female runners and $50 prizes will be given to top male and female runner in each age group. Free giveaways, refreshments and fun activities round out this family-friendly event.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation in support of numerous non-profit programs in the communities that the Bank serves. “Last year’s road race drew approximately 400 participants and over $70,000 in total sponsorships. We hope to achieve an even higher level of success this year, but most of all we are looking forward to sharing this event with our local community members,” said Chairman, CEO and President, Richard Gavegnano.

East Boston Savings Bank is also continuing the “Non-profit Challenge”. The top two (2) non-profit organizations that have the most participants will receive donations of $1,000 and $750, respectively. Additionally, an award of $500 will be randomly selected from the pool of other organizations who actively secure participants.

Non-profits interested in this aspect of the race should contact Joyce Patterson at (857) 524-1123 or email her at jpatterson@ebsb.com . For more information or to register, visit www.ebsb.com or stop into any of our East Boston Savings Bank branch offices.

East Boston Savings Bank 5K Run/Walk Race Details:

Sunday, October 1st , 2017 @ 9:00 a.m.

DCR’s Day Boulevard

165 Day Blvd., Carson Beach, Dorchester

Free giveaways, free refreshments, awards ceremony, balloon twister

Registration is $20 before September 18th and $25 after September 18th and on race day

Founded in 1848, EBSB is a proven community bank that offers products and services that meet the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses. East Boston Savings Bank currently operates 32 full-service branches and operates a Mobile Banking Unit in the greater Boston metropolitan area and offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex and Suffolk counties.