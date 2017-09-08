John Hoffman Hosts TV Show on North Shore Football History

Well-known sportcaster John Hoffman will hosts a live roundtable and call-in discussion of North Shore High School football on Monday at 6 p.m. on the Lynn cable television station, Channel 15.

Hoffman will be joined on the show by Daily Item Sports Editor Steve Krause, former Item sports editor Paul Halloran, former high school and college football coach Frank DeFelice, and former Salem football coaches Ken Perrone and Al Giardi.

“We’ll have a roundtable discussion about the teams, the players, and coaches who have made a name for themselves all around the North Shore,” said Hoffman. “It will be a looking back on North Shore high school football history.”

The phone number for call-ins is 781-596-1905.