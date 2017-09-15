New Look for West Lynn Pop Warner

By Cary Shuman

West Lynn Pop Warner has a new look, new opponents, and a new playoff formula.

The Rams ‘A’ (Unlimited Weight) team unveiled their brand new, college-style, green and yellow uniforms in their season opener against Everett Sunday at Manning Field. West Lynn fell to the Crimson Tide, 21-6.

Amy Robinson, who is beginning her tenth year as WLPW president, said all of the West Lynn teams are now in Division 1 North (East Lynn Pop Warner is also in Division 1 North). There is also a Division 1 South.

Robinson said West Lynn is facing Brockton and Hyde Park in the regular season for the first time this year because some neighboring communities (Swampscott, Salem, and Peabody, for example) no longer compete in Pop Warner football and the teams needed to fill out their schedule.

“We have 180 youths participating in football and cheerleading,” said Robinson. “Things are going well.”

Last year West Lynn sent a cheerleading team to the national championships, finishing second overall. Former West Lynn coach Maurice Cordy (now coaching at Lynn Tech) took several football teams to the National Championships.

The West Lynn teams practice at Barry Park. They’re excited about the new season, especially the inter-city matchups on Oct. 29 against East Lynn.

“Everybody come out and join us,” said Robinson, whose husband, Andre, is the WLPW football director.