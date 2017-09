The Lynn Museum hosted a speaking engagement Tuesday night by Dr. Manisha Sinha, author of The Slave’s Cause: A History of Abolition. Dr. Sinha is the Draper Chair in American History at the University of Connecticut. Pictured at the Museum are, from left, Museum Education and Research Specialist Judith Marshall, North Shore Labor Council organizer Katie Cohen, North Shore Labor Council President Jeff Crosby, Museum President Joseph Scanlon, and Museum Executive Director Drew Russo.