Select Health Care Courses Now Available at NSCC Lynn

Lynn residence interested in exploring select allied health professions will be able to do so on the Lynn Campus of North Shore Community College.

NSCC received a Massachusetts Capital Skills Grant to renovate two McGee Building classrooms into a Universal Health Care Laboratory. For the very first time, this will enable the college to offer health care courses in Lynn to prepare students to sit for state, national, or international exams to become a Nurse Assistant, Dental Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Central Sterile Processor, Phlebotomist, or EKG technician. The facility also allows the college to enhance existing EMT course offerings, such as a 108-hour combined program including Phlebotomy, EKG Technician, and CPR.

The college will also offer medical assisting, a health profession program, at Lynn for the first time.

The expanded offerings come at a time when health care professions are booming and in high demand. The median annual salary for a health care worker is between $25,700-$58,000, with wages increasing with education, experience and certification.

“Given that the college’s signature health care programs are all located in Danvers in our relatively new state-of-the-art Health Professions and Student Services building, those students in Lynn who may not be able to travel to Danvers were shut out of studying for a health profession. The creation of this lab space changes all that, and we are very pleased that, thanks to the MA Capital Skills Grant, we are able to provide access to this in-demand education,” said NSCC President Patricia A. Gentile.

The grant supported purchase and installation of state-of-the-art equipment as well as space renovation. The new program aligns with the goals of Governor Baker’s Workforce Skills Cabinet to strengthen training and skills while meeting regional workforce demands. The grant is administered through the MA Executive Office of Education.

If you’d like to see the new facility for yourself, a Healthcare Open House & Tour will be held on Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. at NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad Street, Room LW209. To RSVP or for more information contact 978-236-1200.