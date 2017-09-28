St. Mary’s opens CCL schedule versus Cardinal Spellman Friday

By Joe Kasper

The St. Mary’s High football team is making the trip to Brockton Friday (6:30

p.m.) for a Catholic Central League (CCL) game against Cardinal Spellman.

St. Mary’s (3-0) has dominated on the offensive side in its first three games.

The Spartans have outscored their opponents,152-37, with 86 of those points

coming in the first quarter. Led by quarterback Calvin Johnson, the Spartans

have become very familiar with the end zone.

The Spartans have many weapons. They have a quarterback who can both run

and throw the ball, running backs, and receivers who can catch the ball. James

Brumsfield and Marlon Scott have been leading the running game with Patrick

Henry and Lee Pacheco catching the passes from Johnson.

The Spartans hope to stay red hot on the road against a tough Cardinal

Spellman team in their first league game. Cardinal Spellman is also 3-0 and

without a doubt will be the Spartans’ biggest challenge so far this season.