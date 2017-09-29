Knights of Columbus Presents Scholarship to St Mary’s Grad Arlenis Mendez

By Cary Shuman

The Knights of Columbus of Lynn presented a $1,000 scholarship to St. Mary’s High School graduate Arelenis Mendez during a ceremony Friday night at the organization’s headquarters on Lynnfield Street.

Grand Knight Fausto Cabrera Jr. presented the check to Mendez, who was accompanied by her mother, Marlene, a native of Venezuela, and her four siblings.

Cabrera said the Knights used the generous gift from the West Lynn Italian Civic Association for the scholarship. Association President Brian Lozzi and Vice President Wayne Lozzi had donated the group’s remaining funds to several Lynn organizations, including the Knights of Columbus.

“I’m just happy that the Knights Council was able to help out and give something to a student who deserves it,” said Cabrera. “I know that Arlenis is going to work hard and that she’ll do well.”

Arlenis thanked the Knights of Columbus for the scholarship that will help defray the cost of tuition at Gordon College where she is in her first year.

“I’m very grateful to the Knights of Columbus for this scholarship and I give a big thank you to everyone for their support,” said Arlenis, who aspires to be a physician.

Mendez said she enjoyed her four years at St. Mary’s in Lynn.

“I made a lot of friends and I connected with my faith,” said Arlenis. “I loved the theater club and the choir.”

Arelnis, 18, has three sisters, twins Aalina and Aaliah, 13, Mia, 10, and Luis Daniel, 8.

Wayne Lozzi, who is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, was on hand to congratulate Arlenis.

“I’m so happy that my brother Knights decided to give this scholarship and help out this young lady from a nice family,” said Lozzi. “She’s studying the sciences which are dear to my own heart. I’m an environmentalist and work for the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection.”

The Rev. Israel Rodriguez, administrator of St. Joseph’s Parish, had recommended Arelnis for the scholarship, reaching out to the Knights of Columbus for their consideration.

“They are a great family and Arlenis is a talented young woman,” said the Rev. Rodriguez. “The children have participated in our summer program at the parish. We’re thrilled that Arlenis can continue her education and we’re glad about the generosity of so many people at the Knights of Columbus.”