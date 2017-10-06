Classical’s Vaughan Receives Coach of the Week Award

October 6, 2017
Lynn Classical High School Head Coach Brian Vaughan received a Coach of the Week Award on October 3 in

Principal Eugene Constantino, NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, Coach of the Week recipient Brian Vaughan, and Athletic Director Billy Devin, Jr.

recognition of his outstanding football performance and dedication. On behalf of the New England Patriots and the National Football League (NFL), Hall of Famer, Andre Tippett, NFL linebacker from 1982-1993, presented Vaughan with a certificate and $1,000 donation to support the school’s football program. “It’s an honor and exciting for the school,” said Vaughan, who received the Coach of the Week award for the second time. “It’s more of a group award than an individual award. I feel blessed and humbled to receive this.”

