George Markos, owner of Brother’s Deli of Lynn, will be holding a fundraising dinner for the victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the restaurant located at 41 Market St., Lynn.

Guests may choose a roast beef or chicken dinner with potato and vegetables, as well as beverages. A recommended donation is $17.

Markos said 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to the people of Puerto Rico.