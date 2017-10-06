Sports 10-03-2017

Navigators, SHOW Baseball Academy announce partnership

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League’s North Shore Navigators and The SHOW Baseball Academy of Lawrence are proud to announce a unique partnership that will showcase top baseball talent from the North Shore and beyond.

As part of the partnership, three SHOW alumni become the first commitments to North Shore’s roster for the 2018 summer. Central Catholic High School catcher Dominic Keegan and left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar will join the Navs before beginning their respective collegiate careers at Vanderbilt and Michigan next fall. Right-handed pitcher Devin O’Donovan, a freshman at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, rounds out the trio.

“We are excited to partner with SHOW Baseball,” said Navigators General Manager Bill Terlecky. “They do a great job developing young local talent and we look forward to watching Steve, Dominic, and Devin compete as part of our organization in 2018.”

Keegan, a Methuen native, was named a Perfect Game Underclass High Honorable Mention All-American last spring and will become the first Vanderbilt player on the Navigators since 2012. He will become the first-ever rising Vanderbilt freshman to join the team, continuing a trend that has been successful across the Futures League over the last several summers.

Perfect Game selected North Andover’s Hajjar to its Underclass All-America Third Team and O’Donovan, who is from Somerville and attended Belmont Hill School, as an All-Northeast Region Honorable Mention player in 2017.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the SHOW’s U18 Showcase team will now be known as The SHOW’s Junior Navigators U18 team and the organizations will join together to host a U14 showcase tournament from July 6-8, 2018 and an Elite 8 Showcase from August 10-12, 2018 at Lynn’s Fraser Field.

“This is an exciting partnership for the SHOW, creating more opportunities for our players to pursue their collegiate and professional aspirations,” said Peter Delani, The SHOW’s Director of Recruiting and College Admissions. “We’d like to thank Bill Terlecky and his entire organization for partnering with The SHOW to create a mutually beneficial, dynamic baseball relationship on the North Shore.”

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season.

Spartans beat Spellman 48-8 in CCl Matchup

It was a cool September night in Brockton as the St. Mary’s Spartans took on Cardinal Spellman, in both teams’ first conference games of the year. St. Mary’s (3-0) has been no stranger to the end zone this year and their defense has also been outstanding. Spellman (3-0) has had their share of success this season on the gridiron as well. With these two teams opening up their Catholic Conference schedule it only seemed right they open it up against each other. Over the years, these two teams have been bitter CCL rivals and this year the Spartans put together a stunning performance, led by quarterback Calvin Johnson and a dominant 4 quarters from the defense.

On the first play of the game, running back Marlon Scott took it to the house 80 yards to give the Spartans the early 6-0. On the next Spellman possession, the St. Mary’s defense was all over the ball forcing Spellman to go for it on 4th and 11. The Spartans defense made a big stop causing Spellman to turn the ball over and put the ball back in to quarterback Calvin Johnson’s hands. After 3 rushing plays, Johnson took it to the house on a quarterback keeper to make the score 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter Spellman was driving down the field until Spellman’s Jovan Marrero coughed up the ball on a hard hit, giving possession back to the Spartans electric offense. Johnson then connected with Lou Pacheco to extend the Spartans lead to 20-0. With 45 seconds left in the first half Calvin Johnson kept it again, stiff arming one defender and shaking of the other two to make the score 28-0 at the end of the first half. The Spartans defense was all over Spellman’s offense in the first half giving them no chance to find the end zone.

Spellman opened up with the ball in the second half but the Spartans defense once again caused them to punt. The Spartans answered with an 80 yard drive that was capped off by a James Brumfield run to make the score 36-0. The cardinals answered back on their next drive. A deep pass and a penalty gave Spellman great field possession allowing running back JJ Cooper to run the ball in and with a two point conversation, putting the Cardinals on the board, making the score 36-8. The Spartans answered right back. Getting a huge block by Patrick Henry, Calvin Johnson was once again able to find the end zone for his 3rd rushing touchdown of the game giving the Spartans the 42-8 lead.

On the next drive the cardinals were knocking on the door but an interception by Lee Pacheco gave the ball back to the offense and they sealed the deal with a James Brumfield rushing touchdown to make the score 48-8 St. Mary’s and that was enough to give the Spartans their 4th win of the season.

The Spartans take on CCL rival, Arlington Catholic on Friday, October 7 at Manning Field (7 p.m).