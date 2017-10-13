Community Servings, Delivering Meals in Lynn for Over 20 Years

Community Servings, a New England nonprofit that prepares and delivers made from scratch, medically tailored meals to the critically and chronically ill, marked its 20th year of providing meals to homebound and critically ill clients in Lynn, Massachusetts. Community Servings delivered their first meal to Lynn in 1997, and to date, they have prepared and delivered more than 250,000 meals to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses in Lynn.

“While the benefits of medically tailored meals are vast, far too often, our clients and their families are unable to access to the healthy and nutritious food that they need to manage their illnesses,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Food is a powerful medicine, and Community Servings is proud to be able to provide these made-from-scratch medically tailored meals to the residents of Lynn for over 20 years.”

“Community Servings has played an important role in our city for two decades, providing an invaluable service to residents who are most in need of the assistance,” said Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy. “We are grateful for their long-term partnership.”

As the only program of its kind in New England, Community Servings provides medically-tailored meals to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses, offering 15 different medical diets. They deliver to 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts across 300 square miles, and 94 percent of Community Servings clients live in poverty. On average, Community Servings delivers 1,800 meals each month to individuals and families living in Lynn. Eligibility for the program is based on physician referral, the extent of the individual’s illness, the individual’s mobility, and any factors that make it difficult for them to shop and cook for themselves.

About Community Servings

Community Servings is a not-for-profit food and nutrition program providing services throughout Massachusetts to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses, such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, renal disease, diabetes, heart disease, and over 30 others. We provide 2,000 clients, their dependent families, and caregivers with 675,000 meals each year and send the message to those in greatest need that someone cares. Its goals are to help our clients maintain their health and dignity and preserve the integrity of their families through culturally appropriate, home-delivered meals, nutrition education, and other community programs. To learn more, visit www.servings.org.