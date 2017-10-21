Lynn Democrats to Hold Annual Unity Breakfast on October 29

The Lynn Democratic City Committee’s Annual Unity Breakfast will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 8:15-11:00am at The Porthole Restaurant, 98 The Lynnway, Lynn.

Congressman Seth Moulton, Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, State Auditor Suzanne Bump, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford, State Senator and candidate for Lynn Mayor Tom McGee, Governor’s Councilors Terry Kennedy and Eileen Duff, Essex County Register of Probate Pamela Casey O’Brien, Gubernatorial candidates Bob Massie and Setti Warren, Lieutenant Governor hopefuls Quentin Palfrey and Jimmy Tingle, Brian Felder, candidate for Secretary of the Commonwealth, members of the state and local delegation, and other elected officials and candidates for office are planning to attend.

The Annual Unity Breakfast has been a fun, successful, and growing event for the Lynn Democratic City Committee over the years. It is a chance for Democrats to socialize and talk about shared values with friends, family, neighbors, elected officials and candidates for office. Attendees also enjoy a plentiful breakfast buffet.

Donation is $30 per person. Donations will be accepted at the door or in advance by sending a check made payable to the LDCC c/o Josh Walsh, 13 Curtis St., Lynn, MA 01905. For more information, please contact LDCC Chair Agnes Ricko at alfredricko@comcast.net or 781-599-9347.