Spartans Remain Undefeated with a Victory over Archbishop Williams

By Joe Kasper

In a game that was supposed to be slated as an easy road win for the Spartans on Friday against Archbishop Williams the final score shocked everyone. Even though the Spartans defeated the Bishops 20-7 it was a very hard fought battle between both teams.

It was a cool October night in Braintree (6 pm) as the captains for both teams met at the 50 yard line for the coin flip. Archbishop Williams received the ball to start the game. From the looks of it, the Bishops were driving right down the field on their opening drive, looking like they may be first to score. The Spartans forced a 4th and 11 and that’s when St. Mary’s Patrick Henry stepped up and swatted a pass away from senior quarterback Neil Sanders.

For the first time all season, St. Marys did not score a touchdown in the first quarter. On this night it took them till the first drive of the second quarter to get 6 on the board with a rushing touchdown by who else, but senior Calvin Johnson.

Archbishop Williams had plenty of chances to score in the first half. The first two drives of the game they found themselves in the red zone but could not cross the goal line. After turning the ball over in the red zone the second time the Bishops found themselves on the defensive side of the ball against a Spartan offense that has been dominate all season. With 3 minuets left in the first half Archbishop Williams caused the Spartans to punt on a 4 and out.

The Spartans received the ball in the second half. On their first drive the Spartans drove right down the field, looking the offense they have all year. With 4:22 left in the 3rd quarter, senior running back Marlon Scott found the back of the end zone with a 2 yard touchdown run, making the score 12-0 St. Marys.

The Bishops were not going down without a fight. Archbishop Williams answered right back with a touchdown of their own, scored by senior running back, Alfred Oronde. After a successful field goal attempt by the kicker, Joe Walsh, the score was now 12-7 St. Marys.

At the start of the 4th quarter the Spartans recovered a squib kick and drove right down the field with a combination of rushes and passes. On the goal line, quarterback Calvin Johnson handed the ball of to James Brumfield and he walked in to the end-zone. On the 2 point conversation attempt Brumfield walked in again making the score 20-7 St. Marys.

With 4 mins left in the 4th quarter, Williams was knocking on the spartans door. With the ball at the 5 yard the Spartans blitzed, sacking quarterback Neil Sanders causing him to fumble. The Spartans defense recovered the ball, sucking the life right out of the Bishops. With 23 seconds left in the game, quarterback Calvin Johnson sealed the deal with a knee and the Spartans continue their undefeated season with a 20-7 win, making them (6-0) overall and (3-0) in the league.

The Spartans look to continue their unbeaten streak this Friday night on their home turf against CCL rival Austin Prep. Kick off is scheduled for 7 PM.