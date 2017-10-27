Communication from Her Honor the Mayor

At Tuesday night’s meeting the Lynn City Council also unanimously approved several appointments by Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy. Aaron Liberto was appointed to the Lynn Cultural Council. His term is effective immediately and will expire on December 31, 2020. Kirirath “AJ” Saing was reappointed to the Economic Development Industrial Corporation Board. Saing’s term is effective immediately and will expire on June 30, 2020. Vincent Phelan was reappointed to the Lynn Human Rights Commission. His term is effective immediately and will expire on October 17, 2019.