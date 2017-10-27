Lynn Boys and Girls Club Steak and Burger Dinner Iarrobino, Magranesnd, Bastarache Receive Major Awards

When growing up the Lynn Boys and Girls Club was the place to be associated with either after school or on a Saturday. It was the place where fun and activities were offered to the youth. The staff at the Boys and Girls Club teaches character building, respect and responsibility ,along with leadership skills to the young generation. The 27th annual Steak and Burger Dinner is one of the most worthy events held each year to raise funds for the organization, as well as honoring outstanding individuals for their outreach services to the community. 2017 Honorees are three individual who graduated from St. Mary’s High School during the 1960s and have made many contributions to society helping young people. The 2017 Honorees are Richard Iarrobino and Brian Magrane inducted into the Hall of Fame and Dr. Raymond Bastarache who received the prestigious Commitment to Youth Award. Also, Comcast received the 2017 Robert Kennedy Helping Hand Award. Congratulations to the 2017 honorees!