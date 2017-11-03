Be Sure to Vote Tuesday

Tuesday, Nov. 7, marks municipal Election Day in cities and towns across Massachusetts.

Although the turmoil and generally crazy state of affairs on the national level has distracted all of us from what is going on in our own backyards, every voter must refocus their attention on the election of local officials whose actions directly affect all of us on a daily basis.

Most of us pay more in property taxes, excise taxes, fees, and water and sewer bills than we do at the state and federal levels. In addition, our local government provides education for our children and public safety and other services that are vital to all of us, each and every day.

It often is said that the reason we get the government we deserve is not so much because of whom we vote for, but because so many of us do not get out to vote.

We always have found it highly ironic that America is viewed around the world as the originator of government for the people, of the people, and by the people, yet our nation has one off the lowest voter-turnout rates among the world’s democracies.

It’s as if we take our freedoms and right to vote for granted. Yet, as we have discovered in the wake of the 2016 Presidential Election, freedom isn’t free — and the only way to ensure that those who would destroy our democratic ideals is to make sure that they do not get into office — and that means turning out to vote.

Polling booths are open all day both before and after work, so there is no excuse for not taking a few extra minutes to exercise the most fundamental right that we enjoy as Americans.