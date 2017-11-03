Partner Promotions Joins Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce

The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new member Robin Samora, founder of Partner Promotions, to the organization with a ribbon cutting.

“My motto is, “Let’s Make you Shine” said Samora whose parents were entrepreneurs with Lynn roots. She founded Partner Promotions to help those who “can’t see the forest through the trees,” and are in need of hiring a PR/Marketing Consultant.”

“There’s nothing I love more than helping people succeed and showcase my clients’ talent. However, we often get so busy working in our business, that we can’t work on our business. When you have an experienced, outside expert look at what you’re doing to build and promote a business, and analyze what’s working and what’s not, you get amazing information and data. You’d be surprised at how many owners don’t know where their business is coming from, what percentage of their business is from a certain industry, who their top ten prospects might be and what the plan is to convert them.”

Most of her new clients connect with Partner Promotions through word of mouth, blogging and free publicity. She receives inquiries directly through her original content published in her newsletter “Robin’s Rainmakers”, or websiteRobinSamora.com, networking groups like BNI, and speaking engagements.

To meet with Robin or for more information about her services, call (617) 921 – 3448, email robin@robinsamora.com or visit her website RobinSamora.com