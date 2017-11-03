Veterans Assisting Veterans Raises $15,000 with Generous Donation of 24-Karat Gold Motorcycle

Veterans Assisting Veterans (VAV) a 100-percent volunteer, 501C3, which donates 100-percent of its proceeds to veterans, veterans causes, veteran organizations and veteran charities received a $15,000-dollar check from Kelly Auto Group. Kelly Auto Group with locations in Lynnfield, Beverly and Danvers, MA, who recently became aware of the storied 24 karat gold plated motorcycle donated to VAV and the cause behind it. The 24-karat gold motorcycle had been donated to VAV last year and had been featured in several publications. The motorcycle was displayed at Boston Harley Davidson in Revere and waited for the right buyer. The right buyer was Kelly Auto Group, who saw an opportunity to help veterans.

VAV will contribute $10,000 to the Ironstone Farm VAV/Owl Diner Veteran First Responder PTSD Program, which helps police, fire, EMT and corrections personnel. The additional $5,000 will be donated to other veterans and veteran causes. “We heard about VAV, their volunteer mission for helping their fellow veterans and that’s why we bought this bike.” said Ron Janard of Kelly Auto Group.

VAV is celebrating over six years of helping local veterans. A sampling of organizations VAV has helped during that time is Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, which houses veterans and operates throughout the Merrimack Valley, held a Vietnam veterans concert, Track Wheel Chairs for Combat Wounded Veterans, NEADS that supports the training of service dogs and Veterans Homestead, which operates a hospice for veterans in Fitchburg to name a few. Without the support of the community these veterans would not be helped.