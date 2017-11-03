Warren,Markey and Moulton Endorse Tom McGee for Mayor of Lynn

Senator Tom McGee announced today that he has received the endorsement of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey as well as Congressman Seth Moulton in his bid for Mayor of Lynn. Tom has also received endorsements from numerous organizations, as well as Attorney General Maura Healey.

In her endorsement Warren said, “Tom McGee is a fighter. He has worked his heart out to level the playing field and create opportunity for Lynn’s families during his time in the State Senate. And, as Mayor, Tom will be a leader with passion and a clear vision to move Lynn forward. I am glad to endorse him and urge you to vote Tom McGee for Mayor of Lynn on Tuesday, November 7th.”

“I am proud to endorse Tom McGee for Mayor of Lynn. A true son of the city, Tom has devoted his life to working for our shared values of hard work, justice, and equality. He is a man of vision, integrity, and action,” Markey said in endorsing Tom. “With Tom McGee as the city’s next Mayor, Lynners will know they have a leader who will work to create good jobs for working families and reinvest in Lynn’s diverse and dynamic neighborhoods. Please vote for Tom McGee on Tuesday, November 7.”

“Lynn is on the move. We’ve accomplished a lot, and thanks to Tom’s efforts, Lynn is poised for great things. When I worked to help assemble the bipartisan LEAD team to drive economic development in Lynn, Tom McGee was the first to say, ‘I’m in.’ We have since seen $156 million in new development in Lynn in 2017. And we’re just getting started. Tom McGee’s passion and dedication to Lynn will make him a great Mayor. I look forward to a continued partnership with Tom when he is elected this fall.” Moulton said in his endorsement.

“Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and Seth Moulton are great champions for all of us here in Lynn and across Massachusetts. I am honored to have their endorsements,” said McGee. “We are lucky to have a federal delegation who are not afraid to stand up for us and fight to make our lives better. As Mayor, I will bring that same kind passion and fight to City Hall every day for you and for our city. I am committed to working with Senator Warren, Senator Markey, Congressman Moulton and the rest of our delegation to make sure that our city has a bright future where the people of Lynn have every opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

Tom McGee currently serves as the State Senator representing Lynn. Tom was born at Lynn Hospital and lives in his Pine Hill childhood home with wife Maria and their children Thomas and Katherine.