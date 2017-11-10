Lozzi,Chakoutis,Cyr Win Re-Election; Starbard Elected Councillor in Ward 2

Ward 1 Councillor Wayne Lozzi won a hard-fought race for the seat while Ward 3 Councillor Darren Cyr and Ward 5 Councillor Dianna Chakoutis were also re-elected in contested races Tuesday.

Ward 4 Councillor Richard Colucci, Ward 6 Councillor Peter Capano, and Ward 7 Councillor Jay Walsh were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Former School Committee member Richard Starbard received 1,203 votes to win the Ward 2 contest over Gina O’Toole, who received 963 votes. Starbard will succeed retiring Ward 2 Councillor William Trahant Jr.

Lozzi received 2,279 votes in Tuesday’s election to defeat William O’Shea III, who received 1,911 votes.

“I’d like to thank Ward 1 residents for the support they showed at the polls on Tuesday by re-electing me,” said Lozzi. “You can count on my continued leadership and commitment to work on your behalf and to make real differences in building a stronger, even more vibrant ward.

“I also must thank my family, friends, and team of volunteers for their hard wok and the dedication they provided throughout my campaign.”

Cyr, the current president of the Lynn City Council, received 1,163 votes to defeat George Meimetas, who received 796 votes. Cyr said that he intends to run for re-election as council president when the new council convenes in January.

Chakoutis received 785 votes to defeat Marven Hyppolite, who received 680 votes.