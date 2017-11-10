Spartans Advance to North Final

By Joe Kasper

The Spartans dominated again on both sides of the ball in a 46-0 victory of Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA). Quarterback, Calvin Johnson started the scoring for the Spartans with a 2 yard touchdown run, that was followed up by a Marlon Scott 2 point conversion, to give the Spartans of Lynn the early 8-0 lead. The Spartans offense did not let up on the gas the whole first half of the game, going into the locker room with a 30-0 lead.

The Spartans defense has been the unsung heroes all season. They have allowed a total of 72 points all year and were all over Greater Lawrence Tech’s offense on Friday night at Manning Field, especially in the first half. Eni Flayi, one of the Spartans defensive backs, made a huge interception with five minutes left in the first half that sucked the life out of the Greater Lawrence Aggies. Unable to capitalize on the Flayi interception the Spartans found themselves back on defense, until Marlon Scott came out of nowhere and intercepted another pass thrown by the Reggie’s quarterback and the Spartans capitalized this time with a 37 yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Scott to end the first half.

The Spartans scored 16 in the second half and shut out the Reggies. The Spartans are slated to take on Brighton/Green Academy/Lyon Pilot on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. for the MIAA Division 7 North Final.