Crighton Announces Candidacy for State Senate

By Cary Shuman

State Rep. Brendan Crighton has officially announced his candidacy for the State Senate seat in the Third Essex District that encompasses the communities of Lynn, Nahant, Swampscott, Saugus, Marblehead, and Lynnfield.

State Sen. Thomas McGee currently holds the seat, but he is expected to step down from his senatorial position following his inauguration as mayor of Lynn in January. McGee defeated Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy in the city election on Nov. 7.

“While Tom McGee certainly has left some big shoes to fill, I think given my nine-and-a-half years of experience in the state senate, my three years as a state representative, and six years as a city councillor, I feel I am the best person to serve as a senator and hit the ground running on Day 1,” said Crighton.

“And I think now more than ever, we need fresh ideas and a bold vision to make the Third Essex the best district in the state,” the 34-year-old legislator added. “Throughout my career, I’ve never been afraid to stand up for what I believe and not settle for status quo.”

Crighton said he looks forward to meeting residents from across the district to hear their ideas and get their feedback, and “to do everything we can to move this district forward.”

Crighton previously worked in Sen. McGee’s office as an aide and chief of staff, serving in the latter position for five years.

The son of Kevin and Diane Crighton, Brendan attended Lynn public schools, graduating in 2001 from Lynn Classical, where he was the captain of the football team. He continued his football career at Colby College in Maine, receiving a degree in Government. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University.

Crighton served four years as Ward 5 city councillor and two years as a councillor-at-large. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, succeeding Steve Walsh.

Crighton has assembled a campaign team and is ready to compete for the senate seat.

“We have a team ready to go and we’ve been out meeting voters in all of our communities,” said Crighton. “We look forward to discussing the issues and hearing everyone’s thoughts.”

Crighton lives in Lynn with his wife, Andrea, and their son, Nate.