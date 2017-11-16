Dr Michael Schrenko Retires from Family Medical Practice in Lynn

Dr. Michael Schrenko, who operated a family practice at 49 Ocean St., Lynn, for 38 years,

was honored at a retirement party Nov. 10 at the Porthole in Lynn.

Dr. Schrenko, 69, grew up in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and graduated from Moravian College. He received his medical degree from the Kansas City University School of Medicine and Biosciences.

He practiced for three years in Pennsylvania and opened his own family practice in Lynn in November, 1979.

“I felt it was the right time to retire,” said Schrenko. “I think it’s hard for an individual to maintain private practice in today’s rules and regulations. But I’m going to miss medicine and I’m going to miss Lynn.”

Dr. Schrenko thanked his office manager, Cathy Houlihan, and his medical assistant Hilary Mam, for their excellent work.

Dr. Schrenko has two children, Courtney, 35, an attorney, and Mark, 34, who works in IT for Disney.

One of Dr. Schrenko’s colleagues, Dr. Michael Goldstein, congratulated him on his retirement and recognized his outstanding work in the field of medicine.

Dr. Schrenko’s partner, Beth Montoni, best summarized the thoughts of his medical colleagues and the many patients in attendance at the party.

“He’s an amazing person who dedicated his whole life to his practice,” said Montoni. “He loves his patients. He truly is so dedicated to them and I know it’s really going to be so hard for him to make his break.”

Dr. Schrenko lives in Salem and also has a residence in Florida.