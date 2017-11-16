Sports 11-14-2017

Spartans advance to Eastern Mass Championship

The St. Marys Spartans continued their unbeaten streak, taking home the north final with a 42-6 win over Brighton last Friday night.

The Spartans received the ball to open up the game. After a quick drive down the field, running back James Brumfield found the end zone for St. Marys first score of the game. Brighton had its chances, but, a game that was plagued with penalties there just wasn’t much they could do. Brighton’s first drive of the game started with a 60-yard kick return, setting up great field position but a false start sent them back to their own 49-yard line. The Spartans defense, which has been outstanding all season, forced a Brighton punt that landed on the Spartans 3 yard line. On the first play of the drive, James Brumfield found daylight once again that resulted in a 43 yard gain and Spartans first down. It seems as if every time quarterback Calvin Johnson starts to run he simply can’t be touched. That was the case again when he took it to the end zone himself for the Spartans second touchdown of the game.

The Spartans defense have been the unsung heroes all season. It seemed as though Brighton couldn’t get anything going Friday night. Whenever they started to get some momentum the Spartans defense stepped up. On Brightons third drive of the game St. Mary’s Bobby Reynolds forced a fumble that he recovered himself. On the first play of the drive James Brumfield scored his second touchdown of the game after a 42 yard run to give St. Marys the 22-0 lead.

At the end of the first half, St. Marys Joshua Mateo strips the ball from the Brighton quarterback on a fourth and one which may have been the biggest play of the game.

The Spartans went on to defeat Brighton 42-6 and advance to the MIAA division 7 state semifinal against a tough Mashpee team. Game time is set for Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 2p. (Braintree HS)

Lynn Classical basketball star

Paris Wilkey officially signs with Franklin Pierce University

Story and photos by Patrick Gecoya

Paris Wilkey Class of 2018 at Lynn Classical High School officially signed a letter of intent with Franklin Pierce University of Rindge, NH. She will receive an annual scholarship in the amount of $48,077.00 to play Women’s Basketball offered by the university. Paris plans to major in Physical Therapy: a field of study of her interest. Throughout her high school career Paris was very determined to work hard at her athletic talents as well as to show eager intention on her academic side. She carries a grade point average (GPA} of 3.75 and is a member of the National Honor Society. Since her freshman year at Lynn Classical Paris has earned Northeastern Conference All-Star status and became the MVP in the conference during her junior year as well as receiving the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Award. With this upcoming basketball season Paris only needs to score 120 points to enter the 1,000-point club as a player. Thomas Sawyer, varsity basketball coach, and assistant coach, Helen Ridley, who was an All-American Basketball player at Quinniac University, watches Paris achieve her goals and also develop into a skillful and accomplished player on the court.

Navigators sign Wofford’s Wallace, Wynne for 2018

The North Shore Navigators’ roster will include at least one player from Wofford College for the third consecutive Futures Collegiate Baseball League season in 2018, as general manager Bill Terlecky announced the signings of right-handed pitcher Scottie Wallace and outfielder Michael Wynne on Monday.

Wallace and Wynne, both freshmen, are the seventh and eighth-ever products of the Spartanburg, S.C., school to join the North Shore roster. Current Terrier outfielder Mack Nathanson and catcher Alec Cargin were members of the team in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“Maintaining relationships with Division 1 programs, like the one we have with Wofford, has helped the FCBL grow so quickly in the summer collegiate baseball world,” Terlecky said. “We’ve had success with players from their team for several years, and I’m excited to watch Scottie and Michael play for us in 2018.”

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound righty, Wallace finished with a perfect 15-0 record over his junior and senior seasons at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian High School, including an eight-win mark with a 2.50 ERA during his final year. Wallace, whose team went 30-5 and finished as the Division 3A state runner-up, was named to both the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team and Charlotte Baseball Report’s All-Area Team for his efforts this past spring. Wallace went 7-0 with two saves his junior year and won a state championship as a sophomore.

Wynne, a switch-hitting outfielder who hails from Marietta, Ga., helped Pope High School win its second 6A state title in five years as a senior after a second-place finish his junior year. The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder earned Perfect Game USA Southeast Region Honorable Mention honors in 2017. Wynne finished his three-year high school career with 77 runs -seventh all-time at the school – and 49 RBI. Last season, he hit .350 with a .570 on-base percentage and four home runs, while his 41 runs scored were good for third in school history.

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season, which begins on May 31.

Tyler Guy’s TD lifts East Lynn Bulldogs to 6-0 win over Dorchester in state final

Quarterback Tyler Guy rushed for a one-yard touchdown with eight minutes left to give the East Lynn Pop Warner Bulldogs a 6-0 victory over Dorchester in the state championship game at Randolph High School.

East Lynn will play Mount Hope of Rhode Island for the New England title Saturday at 9 a.m. at Holyoke High School. The winner will advance to the National Pop Warner Championships in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Guy’s touchdown capped off a 75-yard drive by the Bulldogs who controlled the ball for most of the second half. It was Guy’s first TD of the season.

Cam Thornton had two key pass receptions to help keep the East Lynn offense moving toward the end zone. Ernie Panias, Mornel Castro, and Marvin Avery were standouts in the East Lynn backfield.

Avery, who plays fullback and linebacker, also sparked the East Lynn defense, who kept Dorchester off the scoreboard. Linebacker Savion Silva-Clark and defensive end Alberto Gerardo also excelled for the Bulldogs.

Dorchester had handed East Lynn its lone loss (8-6) during the regular season.