Train to Become a MA Certified Addiction Recovery Coach

Advance in a career filled with purpose and possibilities – train to become a Massachusetts Certified Addiction Recovery Coach.

North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a new series of four-day, 30-hour workshops that are the gold standard for Recovery Coach Training, fulfilling 30 of 60 educational hours required to become a Massachusetts Certified Addiction Recovery Coach.

Recovery coaches play a vital role in the community; they serve as guides and mentors to individuals with drug & alcohol problems, and empower people on their personal journey by providing many options and “paths” to recovery.

Training participants will receive tools and resources designed to help people heal from the devastating effects of addiction, whether they are just entering recovery or looking to deepen and sustain their recovery.

If you are considering a career as a recovery coach or peer mentor, or you simply want to learn more effective methods for supporting people through their recovery process, this workshop will enlighten and inspire you.

The first four-day workshop will run January 8-11, 2018, from 9am-5:30pm each day and will be held at the Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road. Cost is $499 and includes textbook and supplies.

For more information or to register, call 978-236-1200 or go to community.northshore.edu/registration