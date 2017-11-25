Chargers are Super Bowl Champions

By Cary Shuman

The weather was cold and blustery at Bertram Field in Salem Sunday afternoon, but nothing was going to stop James “Sito” Guy Jr. and the Lynn Chargers football team in the Eastern Massachusetts Super Bowl.

Guy, son of Lynn head coach James Guy Sr., rushed for six touchdowns and 288 yards to power the Chargers seventh-and-grade team to a very impressive 37-19 victory over Medford in the Gladiators Division championship game.

Lynn, representing the Northeast Conference Youth Football League [NECYFL], completed its season with an 11-0 record. It was the organization’s first title in the Gladiators’ division and Chargers President Brian Lozzi beamed his approval as the coaches and players accepted the championship trophy in a ceremony at midfield.

Guy was simply unstoppable, displaying power up the middle and speed around the corners, breaking away for three runs of more than 50 yards. The six-TD performance brought back memories of other young Lynn football stars such as Timmy Frager, Kenny Green, Ryan Woumn, and Chris Carroll.

Sito’s father, James Sr., a running back who played for coach Matt Durgin at Lynn Classical, had to be told about the statistics of his son’s record-breaking day.

“The thing about it [Sito’s six TDs) is that I didn’t notice it during the game,” said Coach Guy. “I was just so focused on coaching and getting the win.”

Coach Guy said the outstanding blocking by fullback Jack Marks was instrumental in his son’s huge day and 33-touchdown season. Marks is a talented, seventh grade, multi-sport athlete who will lead a strong cast of returning players next season.

Quarterback Jesse Maggs had an excellent season and was at his best in the Super Bowl, ably directing his team in the unseasonably cold temperatures.

Jordan Tompkins, Wes Chandler and Shae Palmer were defensive standouts in the game. The defense was immense all season, allowing only 70 points in the previous ten games.

The Gladiators had a 4-4 record last year in Guy’s first season as head coach. But the Chargers showed their firepower early against teams from Beverly, Swampscott, Salem, and Peabody, and then stormed through the playoffs to a perfect season.

“We had an terrific group of eighth graders, who really showed their leadership,” said Coach Guy. “It was a memorable season and I’m so proud of the all the players and coaches. I also want to thank the cheerleaders, the parents, and Brian Lozzi and all the officers for all their support all year.”

James Guy Jr., an eighth grader, has completed his career in the Chargers organization. He has not announced his high school intentions yet.