NS Chamber Honors St Mary’s Grace Regan

St. Mary’s Head of School Grace Cotter Regan was one of seven individuals inducted into the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s Academy of Distinguished Leaders at the chamber’s 99th annual meeting Wednesday at Danversport Yacht Club.

The honorees were selected based on criteria that includes “demonstration of leadership, commitment to social responsibility, strong community involvement, proven economic impact and/or social impact on the region, high level of creativity, innovation and determination and sustained enhancement of the quality of life in our community,” according to the chamber.

Regan has served as head of school at St. Mary’s since 2012. She was recently appointed the first woman to serve as president at Boston College High School. Under her leadership, St. Mary’s has obtained a 10-year accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC); raised $15 million for a new STEM building and increased scholarships through the Building Futures campaign; and developed an enhanced civic partnership with the Lynn community.

The other honorees were: Rosalin Acosta, secretary of the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development; Philip Cormier, CEO of Lahey Health’s Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals; Lee Dellicker, CEO of Windover, a Beverly construction management company; Tom Gould, Peabody city councilor and owner of Treadwells Ice Cream; Bill Hanney, owner/producer of the North Shore Music Theatre; and Stephen Immerman, president of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.