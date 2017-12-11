Obituaries 12-05-2017

Kenneth Thomas Page

Of Virginia, formerly of Lynn

Kenneth Thomas Page of Sterling, VA passed away Monday, November 20, at Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, VA. Kenneth was 74 years old.

He born in Newburyport on July 15, 1943, the fourth child of Lillian and Francis Page.

The family moved to Lynn where Ken spent his childhood. As a youth he had an intense interest in all things mechanical and electronic. Ken, his brother and their father enjoyed tinkering with classic automobiles and old tube radios. Following high school graduation, he joined the US Navy serving aboard aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean.

Ken later began a career with the US Government where he met his wife, Ruth. They were married in 1966 and continued government service together in Guatemala, Greece, Guyana and Romania. Eventually he and his family relocated to the United States and established a home in Sterling, Virginia. Ken actively participated in Sterling youth athletics, coaching and refereeing soccer for many years as well as umpiring youth softball. While living stateside, Ken continued to travel overseas in support of embassies in Central America, Africa and more recently in Russia, China, Mongolia and South Korea.

He loved his work and appreciated every opportunity to explore a new place. After a 39-year career, Ken retired in 2004 and was honored at a ceremony where he was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal for exceptional achievement and a commendation for his years of honorable service.

Once retired, Ken enjoyed time at home working on DIY projects in the garage as well as keeping his 29 Ford Model A Hot Rod in good running order. He was always available when a friend or neighbor needed help….he was the neighborhood handyman!

Ken is survived by his wife Ruth (Mullikin) Page, daughter Karen (Page) Stevenson and her husband, Brian, son Robert and his wife, Dinah (Ross) Page, twin grandsons Aiden and Austin, age 7, brothers and sisters: Eric James (Patsy), Holtsville, NY; Dorothy (Abundio) Sanchez, Middletown, RI; Virginia Kemp, Wausau, Wisconsin; Gregory, Peabody, MA.; and other cousins, nephews and nieces.

Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Cr. SE, Leesburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s memory to Capital Caring Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association.