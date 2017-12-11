Sports 12-05-2017

Back in the Ring

Russell Kimber, son of kickboxing great Dick Kimber, set for this professional boxing debut

By Cary Shuman

Dick Kimber was a three-time world champion kickboxer and a man ahead of his time. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) of today would have been a perfect fit for the many skills of the powerful Lynn native.

Russell Kimber, a 2003 Lynn Classical High School graduate, is ready to carry on his father’s legacy in the ring.

Russell, 32, will make his professional boxing debut Saturday night at the RIM Sports Complex in a cruiserweight bout.

“My father will be at ringside for my fight,” said Russell, who was 12 years old when his father fought in a worldwide, pay-per-view main event in Montreal. “Growing up as his son, I was trained in kick boxing and the martial arts my whole life.”

Russell played football and basketball at Classical for coaches Matt Durgin and Tom Grassa respectively. He returned to the boxing gym when he was 22 years old “and I fell in love with the sport again.”

He had a successful 20-fight amateur career and recently opened up the Kimber Fitness gym in Peabody.

“We have a boxing ring, kickboxing, self defense, weights and personal training,” said Russell, who is a certified personal trainer.

Russell, who usually competes in the light heavyweight division, will move up to cruiserweight for his debut. The 5-foot-11-inch pugilist will enter the ring weighing 185 pounds.

“I’m excited about my first pro fight,” he said. “My goal is to become the light heavyweight champion of the world.”