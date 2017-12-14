GLSS Joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru in Sharing the Love this Holiday Season

GLSS is proud to announce that it will be participating in the annual Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners for the tenth year running. From November 16, 2017, to January 2, 2018, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charity.

“Day in and day out, Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to homebound, isolated senior citizens and adults with disabilities. Sometimes the Meals on Wheels drivers are the only people they will see that day. It isn’t just a meal; it is human contact. This helps make our communities more livable for everyone,” said Paul Crowley, Executive Director of GLSS. “Local companies can also help by sponsoring a route on our new Meals on Wheels Vans as well.”

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like GLSS, will receive a share of the revenue raised by Subaru in their state.

“For the past 10 years, Subaru of America has partnered alongside the Meals on Wheels network to deliver nutrition, companionship and comfort to our nation’s most vulnerable seniors,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, Subaru’s Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 1.7 million meals to seniors served by Meals on Wheels. Funds raised through this year’s event will come at a critical time for the Meals on Wheels network, allowing our boots on the ground to deliver even more of these critically needed services.”

This year marks the automaker’s 50th anniversary in the U.S. and, for the second year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, Subaru hopes to exceed a grand total of $115 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the event.

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Event and selecting Meals on Wheels America as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors right here in Greater Lynn.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.