Enjoy the Holidays — Safely

Christmas this year is part of a three-day weekend, which means that for many of us, we will be indulging in the “Christmas spirt” early and often.

By no means do we wish to cast negative thoughts, but we would be remiss if we did not remind all of our readers to enjoy the holiday weekend safely. This especially means that we should be careful not to drink and drive, not only as to ourselves, but also as to those whom we know and love.

If someone appears to be under the influence, it is incumbent upon all of us not to let that person get behind the wheel of a car. If it is within our ability to prevent a tragedy, we must be sure to do so.