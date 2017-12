Governor Charlie Baker came to the Capitol Diner in Lynn for radio station North Shore 104.9 FM’s launch of its North Shore Holiday Toy Drive. One of the highlights of the morning radio show was a performance by Jacob Johansson (guitar) and his sister, Sophia Johnannson (vocals) of two Christmas songs, White Christmas and Joy to the World. Gov. Baker praised the two Lynn students for their excellent collaboration in the spirit of the Christmas season.