MassDOT and Boston Harbor Now Present Proposed Ferry Site Short List to Seaport Economic Council

Members of the Seaport Economic Council convened this week and were briefed on a dozen sites which have been identified by stakeholders as having the best potential for new or expanded ferry service. As part of the ongoing Boston Harbor Water Transportation Study, routes between these sites will then be analyzed to select the three routes most likely to have financially sustainable service. Business plans for these proposed routes will then be completed next spring.

“Our administration believes that by partnering with cities and towns, we can help deliver more sustainable and efficient services to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We look forward to what the analysis of these potential routes will show us and appreciate the continued collaboration between all non-profit organizations, businesses and municipalities involved in the Boston Harbor Water Transportation Study.”

“We see water transportation as an important travel option in the future and are pleased to now have possible sites for new or expanded service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “The Baker-Polito Administration will continue to encourage conversations, listen to public input and work with municipal leaders, developers and non-profit and private sector partners to better understand where current and potential customers want to go and which ferry routes have the greatest potential to be financially sustainable and have growth potential over time.” Secretary Pollack chairs the Water Transportation Advisory Council which she has charged with assisting MassDOT in creating a practical and actionable plan for a sustainable Water Transportation network.

Thirty dock sites around Boston Harbor were studied in order to compare multi-modal access, existing infrastructure conditions, travel time savings, and demand from the surrounding market area. Twelve of the thirty locations with the greatest capacity for supporting new or expanded service have been identified for further study. Using the data collected from a stated preference survey conducted in August and September, a transportation demand model will now be run for each location in order to further evaluate possible new routes.

“I am excited to see the potential for Lynn’s ferry being recognized by the industry experts who have worked on this study with the support of MassDOT, Boston Harbor Now and the Water Transportation Advisory Council. The time is right to make water transportation a key part of our transit system. New and expanded ferry service offers a more immediate and sustainable solution to our regional gridlock. By looking to our natural resources as a coastal state, we can thoughtfully expand water transportation across Boston Harbor to improve the commutes of both those on the ferries–with shorter ride times and more reliable service–and those on the roads by reducing congestion. Better connections and transit options will improve the quality of life for residents of our region and will spur economic development in the Commonwealth. I appreciate the efforts of all who have contributed to this regional vision for water transportation and I look forward to continuing to work with the Baker-Polito Administration and the Seaport Economic Council to realize the full potential of water transportation for our region,” stated Senator Thomas M. McGee, Mayor-Elect of Lynn.

“Water transportation needs to play a big role in our efforts to reduce congestion and improve connectivity,” said Rep. Crighton. “It is great to see Lynn’s ferry being recognized by various stakeholders as part of the solution.”

The Feedback from the Stakeholder Workshops and Existing Conditions reports which were shared at the Open House can be found online atwww.bostonharbornow.org/water-transportation-study.