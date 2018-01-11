St Mary’s Boys Hockey Wins Chris Serino Christmas Classic

There have been some extraordinary moments for the St. Mary’s High School boys hockey program through the years under the leadership of coach Mark Lee, including a Division 1 state championship at the Garden in 2017.

But the Spartans’ back-to-back victories over Austin Prep (3-2) and Hingham (2-1) in the Chris Serino Christmas Classic Dec. 29-30 at Valley Forum II in Malden certainly rank as one of the most outstanding accomplishments in the regular-season.

St. Mary’s, behind excellent goaltending by Tournament MVP Kevin McMullen, turned aside the two powerful opponents to win the tournament championship, reaffirming its status as one of the best teams in the state.

St. Mary’s has continued its momentum from the tournament and looms as a serious contender come State Tournament time in March.