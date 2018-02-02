Crighton Builds Momentum with Senate Primary Set for Tuesday:Lynn Candidate Speaks at Meet-and-Greet at Solimine Home

State Rep. Brendan Crighton spoke to Lynn residents during a meet-and-greet campaign event Sunday at the home of David and Mary Jane Solimine.

Crighton is running for the Third Essex District seat previously held by Thomas McGee, who stepped down in January after being inaugurated as mayor of Lynn. The primary is this Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Though he is unopposed, Crighton has conducted a vigorous, high-profile campaign, visiting residents throughout the district that includes Lynn, Saugus, Lynnfield, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Nahant.

David Solimine provided the introductory remarks for the event, welcoming his neighbors to his home and illuminated on other topics.

Noting the length of his speech, wife Mary Jane Solimine jested, “Are you running for something?” a comment that drew laughter from the friendly crowd.

Councilor-at-Large Brian Field and Ward 7 Councilor Jay Walsh joined Crighton at the event, praising Crighton’s leadership in the community, his service on the Lynn City Council and in the House of Representatives while endorsing his candidacy for the State Senate seat.

“I like Brendan’s approach to how he listens and how he serves,” said Field. “It’s important to have somebody like Brendan on our side, someone local who understands this area when it comes to certain issues. I’m asking you to support Brendan on Feb. 6 and again on March 6 and again in November.

“In my other capacity working with the General Electric Company and the union, we call Brendan all the time and he’s been a friend to us when we need answers to issues facing people’s lives,” said Walsh. “We need that connection going forward as we try to fix the things we’re trying to do in this city.”

In his remarks, Crighton displayed an in-depth knowledge of the issues facing the city of Lynn. As a graduate of Breed Middle School and Lynn Classical, Crighton said he understood the need for new schools in the city. As a father and husband, he said he recognizes the challenges facing working families.

Crighton also responded to questions from the residents. He said he was pleased with the warm reception from the Belmont Avenue neighbors.

“We’ve been having meetings like this across the district and we’re having really good discussions about the issues,” said Crighton.

Solimine said he is happy to support Crighton in his bid to be the next state senator for Lynn.

“It was an honor to have Brendan in our home and I’ve known the Crighton family for at least three generations,” said Solimine. “They’ve always been honorable, good, and decent citizens and I’m happy to support Brendan in his candidacy for State Senate.”