Matt Durgin Steps Down as St Mary’s Football Coach

Matt Durgin was ready to take a break from coaching football 10 years ago, when he stepped down at Lynn Classical. It was a short-lived respite, as the St. Mary’s job opened and Athletic Director Jeff Newhall convinced Durgin to take it.

A decade, 89 wins and three, consecutive sectional titles later, Durgin is ready for that long-awaited break, announcing his resignation as head football coach at St. Mary’s.

“It’s time to take a step back,” said Durgin, who has been coaching football the last 29 years, 21 as a head coach. “I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had and all the great kids I’ve coached.”

Durgin compiled an 89-26 record at St. Mary’s, recording 11-1 seasons in 2016 and 2017. He led the Spartans to North championships the last three years, and state championship berths in 2012 and 2016.

At Lynn Classical, Durgin was 72-35 in 10 seasons (1997-03 and 2005-07), including 10-win campaigns in 2000 and 2001. He went 5-6 at Malden Catholic in 2004. His career record is 166-67, a winning percentage of .712, the best in Lynn history. Bill Joyce of Classical (1919-47) is second at .694 (185-74-27).

“Matt is one of the most successful football coaches in Lynn history,” said Newhall. “He has taken our program to a level where it is recognized as one of the best in the state. We will miss him greatly, but because of what he accomplished, we are in excellent shape moving forward.”

Durgin will continue in his role as director of the Agganis All-Star Football Game.

“I love helping out with the Agganis game,” he said. “It is such an institution in Lynn. It’s an honor to be part of it.”

A Lynn Classical graduate who played football at the University of Rhode Island, Durgin started his coaching career as an assistant at URI in 1989. He worked at Maine Central Institute, Classical, Bishop Fenwick and Lynn English before becoming the head coach at Classical.

“I’m lucky to have worked with some good coaches,” Durgin said. “You take something from all of them. And I’ve been blessed with excellent assistant coaches, who have been loyal to me. I’m very thankful for that.”

Durgin, whose late father, Hal, coached football at Lynn Tech, with the Lynn Lions and at Central Catholic, lives is Lynn with his wife, Belinda and daughters, Molly and Mattie.