Murder Suspect on State Police Most Wanted List Captured in Lynn

In a joint operation, police tonight captured a Lynn man who was on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list for his role in a fatal 2012 home invasion in Billerica.

State Troopers, Lynn and Revere Police officers, and members of an FBI task force at 7:30 p.m. located Steven C. Touch, 28, in a residence at 108 Empire St. Touch was located hiding inside a drawer built into a bed frame.

Following his capture, Touch was taken to the Lynn Police Department, where he was booked. He was later transferred to custody of the Billerica Police Department.

Touch and two co-defendants, Sophan Keo and Gabriel Arias, were indicted in June 2017 by a Middlesex County grand jury for the murder of 22-year-old Quintin Koehler during a home invasion early on the morning of July 7, 2012.

Keo and Arias were previously arrested but Touch remained at large. Last September, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section added Touch to its list of Most Wanted fugitives.

VFAS troopers, FBI agents, and local police officers searched intensively for TOUCH, who was believed to be moving from address to address fairly frequently.

Very recently, police developed information that he was at the Empire Street address and obtained a warrant. The Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, the MSP’s specialized entry and high-risk arrest unit, made entry to the residence and located and apprehended Touch.

The successful conclusion of the search for fugitive Touch and he apprehension operation was the result of dedicated and coordinated work by several law enforcement agencies. Participating agencies and units were the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, State Police K-9 Section, State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, State Police Gang Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation North Shore Gang Task Force, Lynn Police, Billerica Police, and Revere Police.

Touch will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court, most likely on Wednesday. He will be prosecuted by the office of Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

No further information is being released at this time. Any questions about the outcome of Touch’s arraignment should be directed to the district attorney’s office.