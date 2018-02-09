Crighton is the One:Will Be Unopposed in March 6 Election for State Senate

State Representative Brendan Crighton took a major step toward becoming the next state senator for the city of Lynn by winning the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Crighton received 1,149 votes in Lynn and 2,148 votes total in the Third Essex District that also includes Saugus, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Swampscott, and Nahant.

Crighton was unopposed in his bid for the nomination for the seat that was previously held by Mayor Thomas McGee.

Michael Walsh of Lynnfield received 152 write-in votes in the Republican primary, short of the 300 votes he needed to earn a spot on the November ballot. Crighton will be unopposed in the March 6 general election.

Crighton and his supporters gathered at Tony’s Pub following the election.

“I would like to thank all the voters throughout the district that came out to vote and all my volunteers who’ve been so helpful since I started my campaign in November,” said Crighton. “We have another month until the general election and we’re going to use that time to continue to meet with people across the district to talk about the issues.”

Crighton said he will continue to host a “Breakfast With Brendan” coffee hour each Tuesday leading up to the election. He will also be available to meet with residents at his senate campaign headquarters located at 47 Myrtle St.