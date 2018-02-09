Pam Gonzalez Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone

The play on which St. Mary’s guard Pamela Gonzalez of Revere scored the 1000th point of her basketball career illustrated why she’s considered one of the best players in the state.

The 5-foot-9-inch junior accelerated with the basketball past midcourt, drove down the lane past her defender, and hit a lay-up while in traffic, also drawing a foul on the play.

After the game was stopped with 5:41 left in the third quarter and Gonzalez had received congratulations and a special poster from her teammates and coaches (and a warm ovation from the fans), she swished a free throw for Point No. 1,001.

Gonzalez’s best moment of the St. Mary’s-Cathedral game was a spectacular assist on a fast break to teammate Nicole D’Itria (7 points), a fantastic freshman, also from Revere, who has become a starting player and key contributor for the Spartans.

Gonzalez completed her milestone night with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists but the Spartans fell to No-1-ranked Cathedral, 63-58, on the Lady Panthers’ home court.

Gonzalez, who played for the Revere High School team before transferring to St. Mary’s, had needed 17 points to reach the milestone. She scored nine points in the first half and hit a three-pointer early in the second half. She quickly followed with free throws and baskets to reach the milestone.

Following Gonzalez talked with reporters about her achievement following the game.

“It feels really good – I feel like I’ve actually accomplished something in life, which is good,” said Gonzalez. “Basketball means a lot to me so it’s very excited to get 1000 points. “I can’t wait for the season to continue and the tournament to start, if we get one more win.”

Gonzalez played three seasons in Revere, where she helped the team soar to a No. 1 ranking in the state last year.

“Revere helped me a lot but I enjoyed doing it here at St. Mary’s,” said Gonzalez. “Coach Newhall has helped me a lot and I love my team. He’s helped me improve as a basketball player.”

St. Mary’s has an 11-6 record and Gonzalez leads the team in points (17.5 ppg) and assists (5 ppg).

St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said Gonzalez has been an offensive tear over the past 10 games.

“She’s a great scorer and does a lot of other things very well for us,” said Newhall. “She’s a great player and brings a lot to the table for us. She’s been a positive influence on our team. She plays the game the right way. Scoring 1000 points as a high school basketball player is a tremendous accomplishment.”