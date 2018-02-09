Police Department Shares Tips on How to Avoid Tax-Related Scams

The Lynn Police Department would like to remind residents to be vigilant this tax season to avoid falling victim to tax-related scams. In recent years, thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and vital personal information to scammers who use traditional mail, telephone calls and email to scam individuals and businesses alike. According to the IRS, the three most common types of scams are IRS-impersonation telephone scams, malware schemes and email phishing scams prompting people to update their IRS e-file. The scams often involve scammers asking for personal information or telling victims they owe money to the IRS, usually in an aggressive or threatening way. With email schemes, taxpayers are often tricked into thinking they are receiving official communications from the IRS with websites and emails imitating official sites. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. Additionally, the IRS does not threaten taxpayers with lawsuits, imprisonment or other enforcement actions. “As residents begin filing their taxes we want to make sure they’re aware of these scams,” Chief Delehanty said. “We’ve dealt with scams in the past and know how manipulative scammers can be. Please do not hesitate to call the police department if you think you’re being targeted by a scam or if you feel that your personal information has been compromised.” In addition to common scams, the IRS combats tax-related identity theft, as well as tax return preparer fraud. To avoid falling victim to ID theft and preparer fraud, the IRS shares the following tips: Identity Theft

Make sure to always protect your records. Do not carry your social security card or other documents with your SSN on them.

Protect your personal information at home and protect your computers with anti-spam and antivirus software. Routinely change passwords for Internet accounts.

If your SSN is compromised and you think you may be the victim of tax-related ID theft, file a police report. You can also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission using the FTC Complaint Assistant.

Once you file a police report, make sure to file an IRS Form 14039 Identity Theft Affidavit.

If you fall victim to tax-related ID theft, contact one of the three credit bureaus so they can place a freeze on your account.

If you learn about a data breach that may compromise your personal information, keep in mind that not every data breach results in ID theft. Make sure you know what type of information has been stolen in order to take appropriate next steps.

Return Preparer Fraud