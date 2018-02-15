Burt Leads BC Over BU in Beanpot Overtime Thriller:Lynn Native Named Outstanding Goalie

There was no way Lynn’s Katie Burt was going to lose her final Beanpot game at Boston College’s Kelley Rink inside the Conte Forum.

And Burt, the Eagles’ all-time NCAA winningest goaltender, made sure of it by helping to blanket the Boston University offense for the entire third period and in overtime.

Burt’s clutch 35-save performance helped the BC women’s hockey team edge BU, 4-3, in the championship game of the 40th Annual Women’s Beanpot Tuesday night. The 5-foot-6-inch Burt was at her best with the game on the line, making two spectacular saves on breakaways and using her quick, goalie glove to deny the high-scoring BU forwards in the tense third period and OT session.

Toni Ann Miano, a 5-foot-4-inch senior defenseman from Bronx, N.Y., scored the game-winner at the 14:57 mark in the sudden-death overtime. It was BC’s third consecutive Beanpot title.

During the post-game presentation ceremonies, Burt received the Joe Bertagna Outstanding Goalie Award for the second time in her career.

Burt joined Tournament MVP Daryl Watts of Toronto, who had two goals and leads the nation in scoring, and BC head coach Katie Crowley at the press conference.

Burt was asked what it’s like to win the Beanpot and the top goaltending award in her final go-round.

“It’s huge. We want the Beanpot and all the other awards are just add-ons,” said Burt. “It’s really nice to win a championship on home ice so we’re going to enjoy this one for a night and then we have Maine on Friday.”

Burt was pleased to see a large delegation of fans from her hometown in attendance, saying the city has always supported her athletic career dating back to when she won the Lynn Little League Home Run Derby.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped me get here,” said Burt. “They’ve been here supporting throughout my four years here, so it’s really special to me. Winning the Beanpot at my home is probably the best one. It’s awesome to beat BU. Any time we beat BU for a championship, it’s even better.”

Watts said of her first Beanpot experience, “It means everything. It’s such a special tournament for our team and all the players, especially the players from Massachusetts, so it’s just a fun tournament to win and we’re all so excited right now.”

BC coach Katie Crowley praised her four-year goaltender and the Eagles’ defense.

“I thought that was a phenomenal hockey game, back and forth, chances on both sides,” said Crowley. This is a special moment for us as a staff, as a program, and as a team. I thought our defense was great today.”

BU coach Brian Durocher said that Burt was a difference maker in the game.

“Katie had at least three glove saves that were off backboards or rebounds that were great and a couple of stops on breakaways,” said Durocher.

Family friend Jeff Earp, who was in attendance, was not surprised by Burt’s superb performance in net in the two Beanpot games.

“Hey, she’s Katie Burt, a once-in-a-generation athlete,” said Earp. “There’s no one like her. She should be on the Olympic team.”

BC improved its record to 26-3-3. The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in the country behind No. 1 Wisconsin.