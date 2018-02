The year-long celebration of the 200th birthday of noted social reformer, orator and statesman Frederick Douglass, who moved his family to Lynn in 1841, has begun in the city. A 200th birthday party for Douglass was held Wednesday at Lynn City Hall. Pictured above are Tom Dalton, author of the new book, “Frederick Douglass, The Lynn Years,” who will present a lecture and book signing on April 26 at the Lynn Museum, and Wendy Joseph, a leader of the Lynn Douglass 200th Committee.