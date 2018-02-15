Jamie Zahlaway Belsito Named to Salem State Board of Trustees

Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, of Topsfield, has been appointed to the Salem State University Board of Trustees by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Ms. Zahlaway Belsito is a graduate of Salem State University, receiving her bachelor of arts degree in political science in 1996.

Ms. Zahlaway Belsito has been a strong advocate for new mothers, working to bring postpartum maternal mental health to the forefront of the minds of members of Congress and the Massachusetts State Legislature.

“With her career in social work, particularly her work fighting for women suffering from postpartum depression, Jamie brings highly relevant experience to the board. We look forward to her service,” said Paul Mattera, chair of the Board of Trustees.

Currently, Ms. Zahlaway Belsito is the founder of Effie’s Grace, LLC, which is focused on advocating for positive outcomes for women’s health.

As the former Director of Advocacy at the National Coalition of Maternal Mental Health, Ms. Zahlaway Belsito worked closely with Congresswoman Katherine Clark as well as several members of the U.S. Congress, to assist in the implementation of postpartum depression screenings and access to treatment across the country.

In 2013, she became a constituent member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Special Commission on Postpartum Depression and in 2016, she was appointed to be Commissioner by Chairwoman Senator Joan Lovely and was approved by Governor Charlie Baker. Her responsibilities in this position include assessing current research on postpartum depression, as well as reviewing current screening policies and practices.

Ms. Zahlaway Belsito was raised in Reading, Massachusetts, and currently resides in Topsfield with her husband Peter, and two daughters.